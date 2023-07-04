News you can trust since 1887
Double the action for St Luke’s Three Peaks Challenge

Just when you offer congratulations on completing the tough Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge…along comes somebody who has done the whole 26-mile trek twice!
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:21 BST
The Coult brothers and their friends on their Three Peaks ChallengeThe Coult brothers and their friends on their Three Peaks Challenge
The Coult family, led by mum Angela, took part in the annual St Luke’s Hospice fundraiser in memory of husband and dad Stephen, who was a St Luke’s patient in the final days of his battle against cancer.

Angela, younger son Luke, his partner Tracy McGee and Angela’s niece Kirsty Perrin, all signed up for the walk that goes through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, starting with smallest of the peaks, Pen-y-ghent, before going on over 12 hours to tackle the peaks of Ingleborough and Whernside, climbing a final total of 1585 metres!

Angela’s older son Carl was unable to join the team on the day, though, so he took on the challenge with friends Kavan May, Duane Ellis, Dan Braybrook, Dave Chapman, Ryan Barker and Craig Knowles a week later – with brother Luke joining in for a second time and helping to take the fundraising total to around £2,000.

The first Coult team set off on their walking adventureThe first Coult team set off on their walking adventure
“I must admit I have asked myself why I did it twice because it is harder than people think,” Luke admitted.

“Because there was a two week break between the two walks, though, it wasn’t too bad.

“The first time there was a temperature of 26 degrees but the second day it a lot cooler so it was actually easier.”

Because Angela herself sustained an injury on the day of the first walk and had to drop out at an early stage, she too is now planning to go back and give the challenge a second go.

“Mum pulled a ligament in her ankle when we were not even half way up Pen-y-ghent and she had to go to hospital,” Luke said.

“She’s determined to get back and have another try, though she might not complete all three in one day.

“I think I’ll probably sign up to do it every year for St Luke’s now and we’re aiming to do the national Three Peaks Challenge too.”

Related topics:St Luke's Hospice