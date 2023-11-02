A pioneering theatre group which was the first of its kind in the country has been nominated for two awards.

Stand & Be Counted Theatre is in the running at the Sheffield Youth Voice Awards for its Youth Theatre of Sanctuary, which involves young people seeking sanctuary in the city.

The children in the group take the lead in devising all kinds of theatre and arts productions, including designing their own video games.

An exhibition charting this work over a year, called Playing With Power, is currently on display at Sheffield’s National Videogame Museum.

The Youth Theatre of Sanctuary celebrate the launch of their video game exhibition

SBC is also nominated for the national Fantastic For Families awards, for a separate project which created an immersive audio adventure called Secret Summer.

John Tomlinson, joint CEO of SBC, said: “We’re thrilled to be nominated for not one but two awards at the same time.

“The Sheffield Youth Voice Awards are an incredible recognition of young people and how they can make a difference.

"The children in our Youth Theatre of Sanctuary embody this through their fantastic sessions and creativity.

“The Fantastic for Families Awards celebrate the power of inclusivity and impact that theatre can have on communities, which is exactly what SBC is all about.

“It’s a real honour to be shortlisted and everyone in the team has their fingers tightly crossed for the awards nights.”

Both the Sheffield Youth Voice Awards, run by Sheffield Youth Community Services, and the Fantastic for Families Awards ceremonies take place in November.

SBC is the UK’s first theatre company of sanctuary.

Its Sheffield-based Youth Theatre of Sanctuary, supported by The Montgomery Theatre on Surrey Street, was also the first of its kind.

It helps children aged 0-15 plus their families to develop creative skills, learn English and make new friends.