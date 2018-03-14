Doting sister shaves off her hair in memory of big brother who died of rare cancer

The Horsfield family were rocked when 'witty and charming' Eigen passed away from a rare form of liver cancer aged just 18 in 2012.

But doting little sister Claire, 21, from Crookes, decided to she wanted to do something different in his memory.

It took a few years, but the Edinburgh University medicine student has managed to smash her target to raise over £5,300 after chopping and then shaving her head with a razor in front of dozens of cheering supporters.

The aspiring doctor charged her pals up in the Scottish capital to watch the event earning even more vital cash for Teenage Cancer Trust and CLIC Sargent.

And over 20 inches of her red locks won't be wasted - a donation to the Princess Trust followed to make a 'flaming wig' for a poorly child follow the big shave.

Speaking to The Star, mum Gay said: "Claire wanted to do something, just to give something back," mum Gay, 63, said.

"She was talking about in when she was at Sixth Form at Tapton but she's been away at university up in Edinburgh and found the confidence to do it.

"I think it's amazing what she's done. I'm so very proud of her and it's great that she donated her hair to the Princess's Trust - so it's helping more people.

"I was fine when I saw it actually, she was so brave doing it."

Asked what Eigen would have thought of Claire's streamlined cut, she added: "I think he would be amazed by it all and find it quite amusing. I'm sure he would have something to say about it! He was very charming and witty."

Posting on her fundraising page after the big shave, Claire said: "DONE! I am finally fully bald. Actually feeling quite relieved, the build up to it was not good for my nerves ... thank you so much for everyone who came to support me and for buying raffle tickets."

