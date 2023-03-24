Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society support Bluebell Wood

Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society will be supporting Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice as it takes to the stage with a revival of classic comic opera HMS Pinafore.

The Dore cast will be supporting Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

The company’s new production of the Gilbert and Sullivan comedy of romance and mistaken identity in the Royal Navy runs at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre in Surrey Street from April 26 to 29.

And there will be collections after every performance for the popular children’s hospice charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it opened in 2008, Bluebell Wood has supported hundreds of children from across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

“We are always delighted to welcome local charities to our show and this year we have selected an organisation which we know is close to the hearts of many South Yorkshire families and to our members,” said Dore chairman Alan Wade.

“We hope that our audiences will thoroughly enjoy our show and show their appreciation by giving generously to Bluebell Wood as they leave the theatre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dore’s new interpretation of HMS Pinafore is directed by Graham Weston, with musical direction by Martin Yates.