Door handles removed by burglars targeting homes in Sheffield

Crooks removed door handles to break into two homes on a Sheffield street.

They struck in Clover Gardens, Wincobank, last week and removed the front and rear door handles to gain access to the properties.

Officers are also investigating the theft of a car and an Xbox after a window was smashed to get into a house in nearby Orchid Crescent.

A laptop was stolen from Wincobank Avenue, Wincobank, after a window was smashed and an attempt was also made to get into a house on nearby Heather Road but the offender was disturbed.

In Firth Park, three laptops were stolen after a burglary of a house in Pavilion Way.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.