“Don’t take risks with fires” pleas council leader after blazes ravage South Yorkshire

Fires ravaged homes in Barnsley, Kiveton Park and Maltby yesterday, and wildfires spread off Sprotbrough Road in Doncaster and farmland in Dinnington.

As the mercury reached a record 40C in Yorksire, emergency crews battled to control a number of blazes – leading emergency services in South Yorkshire to declare a major incident.

During today’s (July 20) RMBC council meeting, leader of the council Chris Read issued a plea to residents: “Please don’t take risks with fires.”

“I want to start today by acknowledging the families in Kiveton and Maltby, who were so terribly affected by the fires yesterday, in the hotest weather we’ve ever seen in the borough

“I’m sure we all want to send our thanks to our emergency services who were working so hard in the heat yesterday, and prevented what could have been a wider number of terrible tragedies from affecting our communities” coun Read told the meeting.

“A major incident was declared across South Yorkshire last night as well as other parts of the country as the fire service, police and others were stretched by incidents.

“I hope we will all join together to send a message to our communities again today because the weather is still hot and dry.

“Please don’t take risks with fires.

“Please do keep yourselves and your family safe.