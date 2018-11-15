Doncaster youth centre damaged by vandals

A Doncaster youth centre has been damaged by vandals in the second attack in the space of a month.

South Yorkshire Police said a brick was thrown through a window at Stainforth Youth Centre some time between 6pm on Friday, November 11 and 6am on Monday, November 12.

Stainforth Youth Centre

It is the second attack at the Church Road based venue in Stainforth in the space of a month.

In a Facebook post, the Doncaster East neighbourhood policing team said: “This is such a shame as it is a place of great value to the local community and gives people a chance to spend some time socialising with others in a safe place.

“If you have any information which you think can help us in investigating this incident please get in touch.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.