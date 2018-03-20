Doncaster woman threatened with knife and screwdriver before being punched in terrifying robbery

A Doncaster woman was threatened with a knife and a screwdriver before being punched in a terrifying robbery.

Four thugs, two armed with weapons, barged their way into a house on Westfield Road in Balby and threatened the woman in her 30s at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, March 6.

Police say she was punched by one of the men and the same man took a quantity of jewellery before the gang left in the direction of Littlemoor Lane.

The woman was left with minor injuries following the incident and was 'incredibly shaken and upset' by what happened.

Officers investigating the robbery have today released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify along with CCTV images of four men who police 'could have information' to assist their investigation.

If you recognise any of the men, please call 101 quoting incident number 532 of 6 March 2018.

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.