Doncaster woman shaves her head for cancer charity funds in memory of her mum

A woman has shaved off all of her hair to raise money for charity in memory of her mother, who died of cancer.

Nicola Smith, a housekeeper at the Campanile Hotel at Doncaster Leisure Park, lost her mother Pamela Moore earlier this year to pancreatic cancer.

When she was told the news of her mother’s diagnosis, Nicola decided that she would take part in the Macmillan Brave the Shave campaign, which asked people to shave off all of their hair in support of the charity.

She said: “I had contemplated it in the past because cancer is a cruel disease which has cast such a dark shadow over our family.”

As well as losing her mother to pancreatic cancer, Nicola’s aunty and uncle both died from lung cancer, while her cousin had cervical cancer, which she is now in remission from.

After setting the date of November 15 for her shave, Nicola received the news that her mother had passed away the day before.

Rather than putting her off the head shave, the news made Nicola, who lives at the Bawtry Road hotel with her husband Sam, more determined than ever to go ahead with her plan.

She added: “I had already set the date and I thought, right, I have got to do it now.

“I was just trying to keep positive.

“I really take pride in my hairstyle so braving the shave was a massive thing for me.

“The hairdresser was asking me if I wanted to go shorter as we went along and I said definitely.

“It is a weird sensation, at first it felt like a cold towel had been put over my head.

“People keep touching it, so it is a good conversation starter.”

Nicola is aiming to raise £500 for the Macmillan cancer charity overall and has currently raised around the £100.

The donations have come from friends, family and staff at the Salon Boutique, which is next door to the Campanile Hotel and is where she had her head shaved.

Nicola hopes that now she has shaved her head more people will come forward with donations.

She said: “I just want to raise awareness of the help that is on offer for people fighting cancer or living with someone who is going through that.

“I feel it’s such an important cause that helps people through such hard times .

“I wanted to show my support as Macmillan support families and friends at such a hard time. I’m doing it for the fighters , supporters and carers .”

Kalps Jetha, general manager at the Campanile Hotel Doncaster, thanked Nicola for taking part in the campaign.

“What Nicola is doing is absolutely inspirational and all of us here at the hotel are incredibly proud of her.

“We’re hopeful that she can reach her target of raising £500 for Macmillan to help others who are going through similar circumstances.”

To help Nicola reach her target, please visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/nicola-smith site to donate.