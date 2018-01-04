Doncaster woman beaten for earrings and mobile phone in shocking New Year's Day street robbery

A woman was beaten for her earrings and mobile phone in a broad daylight robbery in Doncaster.

Police said a 43-year-old victim was attacked by a man and a woman as she walked along Zetland Road, Intake, towards Thorne Road close to Doncaster Royal Infirmary at around 1.20pm on New Year's Day.

The man is said to have grabbed the woman before punching her a number of times. The couple then took the woman’s earrings and her mobile phone before leaving the area towards Thorne Road.

The man is described as white, in his mid-20s, around 5ft 9ins tall and of a medium build. He is said to have been wearing a dark cap and a camouflage jacket.

Police said there is no description of the woman he was with at this time.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for minor facial injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers investigating the incident want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious that afternoon. Anyone with any information is being urged to call 101 quoting incident number 892 of January 1."

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.