Doncaster-Wakefield Westgate rail line fully reopens
The railway line between Doncaster/Sheffield and Wakefield Westgate that was disrupted due to damage to the overhead wires has now fully reopened.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 13:45
In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Northern train services said the services between these stations are no longer affected by this problem.
It was reported on Saturday that the damage to the overhead wires between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster/Sheffield was causing major disruption to the rail services.
For live information, please visit northernrailway.co.uk/stations.