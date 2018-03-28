Doncaster train deaths tragedy: Everything we know so far

As the investigation into the deaths of a man and woman who threw themselves in front of a train at Doncaster continues today, here is what we know so far:

- Emergency services were called to Doncaster railway station at 8.19pm yesterday to reports that two people had been struck by a train.

Doncaster railway station

- The casualties, who have not yet been named, were pronounced dead at the scene.

- Eye-witnesses claim the man and woman were seen 'hugging' when they jumped from the platform into the path of an oncoming train.

- Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are underway, with police officers due to hand over their findings to the coroner for Doncaster ahead of an inquest into the tragedy.

- Trains to and from Doncaster were delayed while emergency services dealt with the incident and aftermath of the tragedy last night but services are running as normal this morning.

- British Transport Police said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Call the Samaritans on 116 123.