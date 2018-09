A key route through Doncaster town centre will be closed again tonight for urgent repair work.

The road tunnels beneath the Frenchgate Centre will be closed from 8pm tonight to 6am tomorrow so urgent work can be carried out.

The Frenchgate tunnels will be closed tonight.

The route – used by thousands of drivers each day – is a key road connecting both Balby Road and Wheatley Hall Road and Church Way with Doncaster railway station.

Doncaster Council has said that diversions will be in place for motorists.