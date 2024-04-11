Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dad-of-four Ross Gardner left the country as his trial over an attack on Liverpool goalkeeper Shamal George loomed – but was arrested on Monday as he returned to the UK for a funeral.

The Liverpool Echo reported how Gardner, of Stapleton Road, Warmsworth, attacked the player and his brother Lloyd Smith outside the Red Door bar in Liverpool during a night out in March 2019.

He was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in his absence.

The now 35-year-old was subsequently sentenced to 18 months in prison – but a European arrest warrant was issued as he remained at large, having been released on bail following an earlier hearing.

Because of publicity surrounding the case, Gardner claims he was attacked and fled the country for his own safety, moving to Spain for the last three years.

At Liverpool Crown Court this week, he was handed an additional four months behind bars for a breach of bail on top of his previous sentence.

Gardner admitted assaulting occasioning actual bodily harm against both victims, as well as a count of affray. He was found guilty of a second charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mr George, although he was cleared of racially-aggravated assault.