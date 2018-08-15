Doncaster teens set for week of fundraising fun at Frenchgate

A group of Doncaster teenagers are gearing up for a feast of fundraising fun at the town's Frenchgate Centre next week.

The 16-strong group will be holding a series of events in aid of charity throughout the week to help raise money to buy cancer scanning equipment for Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The week-long fundraising marathon will take place in the centre from Monday with events planned every day.

On Monday, there will be a bake sale and a guess the number of sweets in the jar contest, while on Tuesday there will be a sponsored cycling event, a flash mob dance and tombola.

Wednesday will see face and nail painting as well as a tombola and a guess the name of the guinea pig contest while Thursday will see a sponsored leg wax, face painting and nail painting taking place.

The campaign forms part of the group's National Citizen Service programme.

Julie Beardshall, whose daughter is among those taking part, said: "They are working really hard as a team to raise as much money as possible for the cancer scanner - currently the only scanner is in Sheffield and Doncaster really need their own."