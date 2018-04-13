Doncaster teacher backs national recruitment campaign

Have your say

A Doncaster teacher is encouraging more people to get into the profession and inspire the next generation.

Siobhan Coleman, a teacher at Sandringham Primary School, in Doncaster, is backing the annual Get Into Teaching campaign aimed at encouraging more graduates with the passion and potential to teach.

She said: "I love being a teacher and I want to encourage more people to consider it as a future career.

“As a teacher, you use your passion and creativity to bring lessons to life and get pupils inspired by them.

"You help young people to fulfil their potential and realise their ambitions."

Ms Coleman will speak at a Train to Reach roadshow which coming to the town next week.

"If this sounds like a career you would enjoy, then come to the Train to Teach roadshow in Doncaster and find out more for yourself," she added.

Attendees will be able to meet representatives from schools and universities that provide teacher training, gain insights into how to make a strong application, and receive one-to-one advice from current teachers and teaching experts.

Roger Pope, a National Leader of Education and spokesman for the Get Into Teaching campaign, said: "Good teachers are in demand and the career provides excellent employment prospects with the opportunity to progress quickly.

"Alongside the generous bursaries and scholarships on offer, we provide a comprehensive programme of support to help people become teachers.

“The Train to Teach roadshow in Doncaster isn’t only for graduates – every year, we see people from other sectors switching to teaching, bringing a wealth of experience to help inspire the next generation.”

The Train to Teach roadshow is coming to the Mercure Doncaster Centre Danum Hotel on Tuesday, April 17 from 4.30 to 8pm.

Applications for teacher training starting in September 2018 are open.

To register to attend the free event visit https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk