Doncaster suburb hit by 20 burglaries in a month

Burglars targeted 20 properties inside a month across a Doncaster suburb.

They struck at properties in Town Moor with 13 of them being at residential homes.

Police are now urging householders to remain vigilant and to follow crime prevention advice.

Police community support officer Paula Fox, of the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "The offences have been committed at various times of day and night with no specific patterns.

"Please be aware and take reasonable precautions such as ensuring that keys are not left in door locks or within reach of letter boxes or cat flaps.

"Windows are closed securely even with the warm weather. If you have an alarm ensure that it is set.

"Any valuables need to be out of sight from windows if possible and consider taking car keys upstairs when you go to bed.

"Ensure your wheelie bin out of view if possible secured so cant be moved and consider security lighting."