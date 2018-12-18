Doncaster student Milly celebrates taking one of only eight places on top London degree film course

A talented film-maker has clinched one of only eight places offered worldwide to study at the National Film and Television School, (NFTS).

Milly White, aged 24, of Harlington, is preparing to move to London in January to study a two year masters degree in production design.

Milly, a former pupil of Barnburgh Primary, Ridgewood School and Ridgewood Post 16, has already achieved an honours degree in Industrial Design and Technology from Loughborough University.

Milly said she was looking forward to taking her place on the course.

She said: “When I realised that production design was an actual job, I assumed it would be as hard to get into as it would be to become the star of the movies themselves - and I wasn't wrong.

“Production designers are responsible for the visual concept of a production and they design the style for sets, props, graphics, locations, costumes and so on.”

“After finding the NFTS course online a few years ago, I convinced myself very quickly that this wasn't something that someone like me could go and do - not only the sheer cost of the course, but the slim chance I'd ever be chosen as one of the eight.

“After graduating university in summer 2017, I had a 'grad-life crisis' and decided that I was going to apply and give it everything I had, so that I could never say "what if?", and I actually pulled it off.

“With all of the TV and film developments in the north, including the film studio development at the former High Melton College, it's a great time to get into the industry.”

To help fund the course Milly has set up a Go Fund Me page.Visit www.gofundme.com/help-milly-get-to-the-nfts site.