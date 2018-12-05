Doncaster street robber targeted man, 74

A street robber is wanted by the police after a man, 74, was targeted for his mobile phone in Doncaster.

Detectives hunting the crook have released an E-fit of the suspect, who struck in Westfield Road, Balby, just after 9pm on Sunday, October 28.

His victim was using his phone when he was targeted by the robber, who grabbed his arm, twisted it and ran off with the mobile.

As the victim tried to grab the phone back, he fell to the ground and banged his head.

The robber was last seen running through an alleyway between Westfield Road and Victoria Road.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,090 of October 28.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.