Doncaster store owner and TV’s Fairy Jobmother explains reasons for closing shop and quitting town

A Doncaster retro store owner whose announcement she was closing her popular town centre business sparked shock among customers has explained the reasons behind her decision.

Hayley Taylor, owner of vintage and collectables store Rewind, which is based in Waterdale, revealed earlier this week that the store is to close with an ‘everything must go’ sale.

Doncaster business owner Hayley Taylor

The mum, who enjoyed TV fame in the early 2010s helping people into work as the so-called ‘Fairy Jobmother,’ said that running the store had become ‘unviable’ after moving to Lincoln late last year.

And she took to Facebook to explain the reasons behind the store’s shutdown – which will close when all the stock has been sold.

She said: “We never appreciated just how much you think of us and how much you will miss Rewind's presence in Doncaster.

“We have been truly touched and have cried at some of the lovely comments.

"Rewind will close only when we have sold all stock, fixtures and fittings – this could take months.

“We are moving to Lincoln to live, we are not re-locating the shop to there or anywhere else.

“We don't want to have a manager running Rewind – we are too exacting for that and no one would run Rewind the way we do.”

A half-price sale will start on Friday with all sales cash only, with no card payments, refunds or exchanges.

She added: “We know business is business but will not sell the contents as a job lot or in bulk van loads to dealers, our customers come first as they have put us in this fortunate position.”

The store opened in Doncaster town centre in 2015.

She added: “We sold our house back in October and have purchased a Victorian home in Lincoln, making it practically unviable to continue running Rewind.

“To say it's been amazing is an understatement, to say it's been hard work is an understatement but to have got to the point we have, has made every day of exhaustion worth it.”

Before opening the store, Mrs Taylor appeared on Channel 4 as the Fairy Jobmother, helping people find work.