Doncaster store announces immediate closure with £1.25 million sale

A Doncaster store which only opened four years ago has announced it is closing down with a £1.25 million sale.

Furniture Barn, which opened in the former Miller Brothers electrical showroom in Wheatley in 2014, will close its doors to customers today - but is preparing to sell off stock in a massive 'everything must go' sale.

In a letter sent to customers, managing director Darren Campo wrote: "We have made the decision to close the Furniture Barn stores at Doncaster and Grantham and concentrate entirely on our other retail businesses.

"We must immediately clear the entire stock by holding our biggest ever furniture sale only at the Doncaster store."

Furniture Barn, which started life in 1964, opened its only Doncaster store at Shaw Lane in the former Miller Brothers showroom which closed in 2009 after the family-run electrical firm went into adminstration.

However, Furniture Barn itself also suffered financial problems and itself went into administration in 2016 with some stores being rescued after a buyout.

But now the Doncaster store has announced its farewell with a public sale of all its stock on August 24.

Mr Campo said: "The Doncaster store is presently closed to reduce prices and prepare for the launch of the Furniture Barn £1,250,000 closing down forever grand sale.

"We must immediately sell off all furniture - absolutely everything must be sold ASAP."

The clearout will include beds, suites, sofas, chairs, dining sets, wall units, sideboards, wardrobes, mattresses, chest, coffee tables, desks, bookcases, TV units, pictures, mirrors and much more.

A two day private sale to previous customers will take place by invitation only on August 22 and 23 followed by an open sale from 10am on August 24.