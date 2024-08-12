Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person is in hospital with life-changing injuries after being hit by a train in South Yorkshire this morning.

British Transport Police were called to Doncaster station at 11am today, Monday, August 12, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers attended along with paramedics and a person was taken to hospital with life changing injuries where they remain in a serious condition.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.