Doncaster to stage climate change demo as part of worldwide day of action
Climate change protesters will gather in Doncaster next week as part of a global day of action aimed at promoting environmental awareness.
Protesters will gather in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from 11am on Tuesday to press home their message – with an open invitation for people from across Doncaster to attend.
It is part of a growing series of protests around the world – and local politicians and Doncaster Council staff will be joining the protest.
Coun David Shaw tweeted: “Doncaster Council workers and politicians will stand in #Solidarity with all those taking part in the global day of action on 20th of September.
“Meet in Nigel Gresley Square at 11am.
“Join us #soundthealarm for the climate! #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate.”