Doncaster singer Tony Christie set for Frenchgate Centre book signing this weekend
Doncaster singer Tony Christie will be back on home soil this weekend when he meets fans at a Frenchgate Centre book signing.
The Conisbrough-born Is This The Way To Amarillo star will be signing copies of his autobiography at Waterstones – with fans able to meet-up with the iconic crooner at the store on Saturday afternoon.
He will be signing copies of his life story, The Song Interpreter, between 2.30 and 4pm.
It will be his second visit to his home town in a matter of weeks.
Last month, he played a special charity concert at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium in aid of the Lost Chord Dementia Charity, which helps people with dementia through music.
The 76-year-old star first found fame in the early 1970s, scoring hits with songs such as I Did What I Did For Maria, Is This The Way To Amarillo and Avenues and Alleyways.
However, in 2002, he was catapulted back into the limelight after comedian Peter Kay teamed up with the singer for a re-released version of Amarillo, spending seven weeks at number one.
It led to a career revival for the singer, with more hits, albums and tours following.