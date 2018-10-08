Doncaster shops fall silent as stores sign up for Autism Hour

Shops in Doncaster are set to fall silent this week as a nationwide event providing quieter shopping for people with autism returns.

The National Autistic Society is hosting its second Autism Hour when for one hour, shops and businesses across the country will be urged to make their shops more welcoming for people with autism.

READ MORE: TV stars give backing to shopping hour for autistic people

Initiatives will include turning lights and music down and raising awareness about the condition.

The event will run between October 6 and 13 and firms can arrange events to suit.

A number of major retailers have signed up for Autism Hour including The Entertainer, Sainsbury's, the Co-op, Halifax, Lloyds Bank, Argos, Pets at Home, Superdrug, Charles Clinkard, schuh, Morrisons, Primark, Ikea and Home Bargains.

READ MORE: Lakeside Village gets ready for Autism Hour

Locally, Lakeside Village has also got involved, staging an event earlier today.

More than 1 in 100 of the population have been diagnosed with autism – more than three million people across the country.

A spokesman for the NAS said: “For autistic people, the world can seem full of too much information - and too little understanding.

READ MORE: 6 ways to improve life for your autistic child

“64% of autistic people avoid going to the shops so we're asking shops and businesses to organise an Autism Hour and take simple steps for 60 minutes that lead to a more autism-friendly world.”