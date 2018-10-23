Doncaster shopping centre introduces weekly quiet hour for shoppers with autism

Shoppers who have autism will be able to shop with ease at a Doncaster shopping centre which has introduced a weekly quiet hour.

Following this success of the Autism Hour, which was held earlier this year at Lakeside Village, Doncaster, the centre management team have announced that a weekly quiet hour will now be introduced.

The aim of the quiet hour is to make shopping a less stressful experience for people with autism.

David Aunins, centre manager, said: “We had such great feedback from our customers and stores following this year’s national Autism Hour that we have decided to make this a weekly event.

“We will be turning down music and other noise such as tannoy announcements which can be a common barrier to autistic people accessing shops.

“We will also be dimming the lights as fluorescent strip lighting, can be overwhelming for autistic people.

“It is important to us that our shoppers and their family members feel comfortable when they visit the centre and we also have a quiet room available for anyone who needs to step away from the hustle bustle of the shopping environment.”

From Monday, October 29 the centre will introduce a quiet hour between 5pm and 6pm.

Mr Aunins added: “We are piloting the day and time and will review with our customers if this works for them after a four week period. If not we’ll try a different day and time. We want to make this a meaningful hour and for it to have a positive impact on our shoppers.”

For more information, please visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk.