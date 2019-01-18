Doncaster shooting LIVE: Reaction and updates after boxer Tom Bell shot dead Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A talented boxer , named locally as 21-year-old Tom Bell, was brutally killed in a shooting at a Doncaster pub last night. Follow this blog for all the rolling updates and tributes on this story. Boxer Tom Bell at the Freedom Project ABC, Hatfield. Picture: Chris Etchells Pictures reveal extent of ‘dangerous landslip’ near homes on Sheffield estate Husband-and-wife reunited in Sheffield after 30 years kept apart by repressive regimes