Bosses at Doncaster Sheffield Airport are flying high after it was named the best in the UK – for the third time in a year.

The Finningley-based airport came top of an annual survey of passengers by consumer group Which?

This comes after it topped a similar Which? poll in August last year to find the country’s best small airport with fewer than 10 million passengers.

And in July Saga members named the airport their favourite in the UK.

In the latest survey, DSA earned the highest score of 87 per cent after passengers were particularly impressed with its security queues, baggage reclaim, prices in shops and food outlets, seating, toilets and staff, all of which were given five stars.

The airport is set for a big future having recently revealed a masterplan to expand the site, including the formation of a new railway station.

The research was based on a survey of 11, 265 passengers which was conducted in April and May.

Scores were based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely respondents were to recommend the airport to a friend.

London Luton was rated as the country’s worst airport.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: "Travellers want to start their trips in the smoothest way, but long queues through airports and a lack of facilities can cast a rain cloud over any getaway.

"With new routes launching all the time, passengers have an increasing choice over not just who they fly with but where they fly from.

"If you can pick a smaller airport, choose Southend over Luton, and Doncaster Sheffield or Liverpool instead of Manchester, to get your holiday off to a better start."