Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been named the best UK airport for travellers by Which?. This is despite the airport set to close in the coming days following unsuccessful efforts from the owners to find a new buyer.

The airport topped the consumer champion’s survey for the fourth consecutive time, after almost 7,500 Which? members were asked to rate their experiences at UK airports over the past two years. The airport is however due to shut down imminently, with the last flight departing in the next few weeks. Doncaster Sheffield Airport finished above the likes of Liverpool John Lennon and Exeter Airport in the list.

With a customer score of 85 per cent, travellers praised the ‘fantastic, helpful staff’ and ‘faultless service’, awarding the airport’s employees a full five stars. The airport also scooped five star ratings for queues through security and at baggage reclaim, as well as for seating and toilet facilities, with one respondent enthusing their experience was ‘how air travel should be’.

The airport did however drop to four stars for queues at check-in and bag drop, while it received its lowest ratings for the shopping experience offered - rating three stars for the price of goods, and just two stars for the range of shops.

Guy Hobbs, Editor of Which? Travel said: “This year we’ve witnessed unprecedented chaos at many of the UK’s largest airports. Travellers reported extensive queues and unhelpful staff, with resources pushed to breaking point.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport