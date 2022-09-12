Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 'Extremely serious' potential investor found, says mayor

Talks have taken place with more than 50 potential investors across the UK, EU and world since current owners Peel earmarked the Finningley base for closure.

And now Mayor Jones says a major frontrunner has emerged in the bidding process.

She said: “We acknowledge that the market conditions are currently challenging but we are pleased to report that there is strong market interest in DSA.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport could be saved after an 'extremely serious' potential investor was found.

"Whilst we continue discussions in principle with several parties, we have one group that we believe is an extremely serious proposition.

"Our Chief Executive and senior officers have been leading on the work to save DSA, alongside the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

“There is a significant amount of risk, let’s be perfectly honest, it is almost impossible to sell a house in less than a week, so we have asked Peel to give us the time, to work with this serious potential proposition, to undertake the necessary due diligence as we endeavour to save and secure the long-term future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”

Politicians have also urged Peel to extend the strategic review even further while talks continue with the interested party and also while the nation mourns the Queen.

Added the mayor: “Following the sad passing of HM Queen Elizabeth we are in a period of national mourning and reflection and we are mindful of the public sector supporting the country at this time.

"Our work to secure the successful future or Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been affected obviously at this difficult time given our focus on the passing of HM the Queen and the accession of the new King.

“Public and private sector stakeholders in South Yorkshire have been working tirelessly to find a way forward that ensures a positive future for a fully operational DSA.

“It is estimated that DSA supports over 2,700 jobs in the wider economy and contributes over £100 million per year to the local and regional economy – that is a staggering £1bn in the next decade.

"The closure of DSA would have an immediate effect on employment and the economic future of Doncaster and South Yorkshire at a time when our economy is beset by challenges on inflation, energy costs and economic confidence following the COVID pandemic. It is for these reasons that public and private stakeholders, with cross-party support from our local and regional political leaders, have asked DSA and Peel Group to reconsider its position on the airport’s future.

“In negotiation meetings between Peel, Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. Peel stated their criteria that they would expect to be met by any potential investor, purchaser or operator of DSA.

“Although these criteria are very restrictive, we have held over 50 conversations with UK, EU and Worldwide investors ensuring we left no stone unturned in the search for additional and/or alternative investors to secure the long-term sustainability of DSA.”

“The official mourning period will run until Tuesday September 20. I ask that Peel work with us during this period.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard described the consortium as “credible” and includes parties with extensive aviation experience.

He said: “Since Peel announced the review into DSA our biggest fear was that they were running down the clock while undermining confidence in the airport.

“So we launched our own search for potential operators and investors in the site, and we’ve found a strong and credible proposition which requires serious consideration. This is no guarantee but it is a significant step forward.

“We promised to explore all options; we’ve worked tirelessly to find a group which meets the criteria set out by Peel Group. It now falls to Peel to step up, and work with Doncaster Council and the consortium to find a solution that protects our region.”

Peel Group announced they were carrying out a 6-week review into the viability of the airport in July. The review period was extended until 16 September.