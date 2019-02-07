Parents of pupils at a Doncaster secondary school have been reassured over an ongoing emergency services incident yards from the school gates.

A street near to Scawsby’s Ridgewood School has been at the centre of a huge police operation all day while searches are carried out of a house over fears that dangerous materials could be stored inside.

The scene in Ryedale Walk at Scawsby today

Police officers and firefighters have spent several hours at Ryedale Walk in Scawsby while investigations take place.

Earlier today, a 34-year-old man was detained under the Mental Health Act as part of the operation.

Now Ridgewood School has moved to reassure parents and pupils over the incident.

A spokesman said: “We have been made aware of a multi-agency operation in an area close to our school today” and said that police were dealing with the incident.

South Yorkshire Police’s Superintendent Dan Thorpe said: “I know the activity in Scawsby may have caused alarm to local residents in the area today.

“This was a multi-agency operation in partnership with Mental Health Services, the Fire Service, St Ledger Housing and Doncaster Council.

“By taking a joined up approach, we have ensured that we have kept the safety of residents in the area as our priority.

“Neighbourhood officers will remain in the area for the rest of the day, if you see them please do stop and chat; they are there to help your community.

“I would like to reassure local residents that there is no risk to them and the man who was detained as part of the warrant will now receive the appropriate support he needs."

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed after information was received from Thames Valley Police, which led officers to believe that there could be ‘material’ in the house of concern.

“Information was received from Thames Valley Police which led officers to believe that quantities of material, which could be dangerous if not stored properly, were at an address in Scawsby, Doncaster.

“As a result, a warrant was executed today. Police officers and the fire brigade remain at the address as searches continue.”