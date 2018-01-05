Doncaster school ordered to improve after inspectors discover 'unsafe behaviour' at breaktimes

A Doncaster primary school has been ordered to improve after inspectors found a series of failings including unsafe behaviour at breaktimes.

Hexthorpe Primary School, in Hexthorpe, was rated as requires improvement in four out of five key areas following a visit by inspectors in November.

Astrea chief executive Libby Nicholas

Inspectors found pupils' attainment was consistently low, subject leadership was underdeveloped and teachers do not always use assessment information precisely enough to tailor learning activities to meet childrens’ diverse learning needs.

Their report also highlighted that adults do not always have high enough expectations of behaviour when pupils are outside which has resulted in 'some unsafe behaviour' at breaktimes.

However, inspectors did find many strengths at the school, including the early years provision which was rated as 'good'.

They found that since the school joined Astrea Academy Trust improvement have been 'picking up pace' and pupils are beginning to make better progress.

Principal Nicola Parker-Watts said: "Hexthorpe is on a rapid improvement journey, and I am pleased that Ofsted has recognised a number of areas where we have already made positive changes.

"We are absolutely determined that Hexthorpe becomes a school of first-choice for local parents, and we are 100 per cent focused on ensuring that the pace of improvement continues so that all aspects of the academy are good or better the next time that Ofsted visits us.”

Achievement in phonics by year two is close to national average and the quality of teaching learning and assessment is improving.

Inspectors said school leaders have also created a vigilant safeguarding culture which is 'rapidly' improving attendance and behaviour.

Astrea chief executive Libby Nicholas said: "It was clear when Hexthorpe joined Astrea that there was a big task ahead to turn the school around.

"The report shows encouraging green shoots across all key areas, and we are particularly pleased to see that the school’s early years provision is recognised as 'good'.

"Whilst there is more work to be done, Nicola Parker-Watts and her team have done a tremendous job to make these improvements to date, and I have every confidence that the pace of improvement will continue, so that we can deliver on our promise of an education that inspires beyond measure for every child.”

Inspectors said to improve the school must secure consistency in learning and assessment, improve pupils' behaviour at breaktimes and the effectiveness of leadership and management, and devise a more partnered approach between leaders and the trust.