Doncaster school chef tops the class in cooking contest

A Doncaster school chef has beat four other cooks to win the regional final of a national cooking competition.

Amanda Phillips, who works at Bentley High Street Primary School, beat other cooks from the Yorkshire and Humber region to win the regional final of the LACA Yorkshire and Humber School Chef of the Year.

Each chef had to cook two courses against the clock and under the scrutiny of a panel of judges during the contest, which took place at Doncaster College.

They had 90 minutes to prepare four portions of a main course and a dessert suitable for serving to 11 -year-olds in school.

Her two winning dishes were a Greek summer feast of meatballs with cauliflower couscous, pitta bread and lemon and herb potato wedges.

This was followed by a lime and ginger crunch with poached rhubarb, which is light custard on ginger biscuit with meringue topping served with spiced, poached rhubarb.

LACA National Chair, Tim Blowers said: “There is no secret formula to participating in the LACA School Chef of the Year Competition. It simply requires school cooks with passion, dedication and oodles of culinary skill mixed together with delicious, nutritious dishes prepared with creativity and flair.

“The impact that this has on the health and vitality of children and young people cannot be underestimated. LACA School Chef of the Year is a celebration of all that’s best about education catering. I wish all of our contestants the very best of luck”.

Amanda now goes on to compete against nine other Regional Champions in the National Final, which will be held on March 8 in Stratford Upon Avon.