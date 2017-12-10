Doncaster Santa Dash Was Huge Success

Have your say

It’s not only rudolph who dashed through the snow this year. Around 300 Santa’s plunged into the cold to raise money for charity.

The event was held in Sandall Park on the December 10.

This year the event was raising money for seven charities: Friends of Sandall Park, Mayflower Animal Sanctuary, Riding for the Disabled, Aurora, Macmillan, Rotary Club Charities, Sandringham Rovers Junior Football Club.

To raise money there was the Santa Dash itself, a dog costume event and even singers from Annie.

Despite the flurry of snow, there was a great turn out.