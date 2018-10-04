Doncaster’s Still Open All Hours returns to TV this weekend

The new series of Doncaster filmed sitcom Still Open All Hours will begin this weekend.

The first episode of the new series will air on BBC One at 8.30pm following the opening episode of the new series of Doctor Who.

Still Open All Hours is back this weekend.

And with the comedy starring Sir David Jason filmed in Balby following hot on the heels of Jodie Whittaker’s debut as the new Time Lord in the sci-fi favourite – which was shot in Sheffield – it is set to be a distinctly South Yorkshire flavoured evening of television.

Outdoor scenes for the new series of the cornershop classic were filmed in Balby earlier this year at the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue which was once again transformed into Arkwright’s cluttered emporium.

The fifth series will see Sir David reprising his role as Granville in the show which is a sequel to the sitcom Open All Hours which aired from 1973 to 1985.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be bringing Granville and Arkwright’s shop back to viewers’ TV screens along with his regular customers who bring their own sense of barminess to the world of grocery.”

The synopsis for episode one reads: “Granville has a large quantity of bargain spectacles to sell, but will they really do anything to improve his customers' eyesight?

“Meanwhile, encouraged by reading a self-help book, Mr Newbold (Geoffrey Whitehead) decides to tell Mrs Featherstone (Stephanie Cole) how he really feels about their relationship.

“Elsewhere, Eric (Johnny Vegas) tries to persuade Kath (Sally Lindsay) to go on a camping holiday, and a large, heavy box has arrived for Leroy.”

Episodes will air every Sunday on BBC One at 8.30pm.

Gregor Sharp, BBC Commissioning Editor said: “We’re delighted to see Granville flip over the sign on Arkwright’s and open up for another series of Still Open All Hours - its enduring popularity is a testament to the brilliance of Roy Clarke’s scripts and the impeccable performances of a cast of comic legends at the height of their powers.”