Doncaster's Sheridan Smith to star in new BBC dementia drama

Doncaster actress Sheridan Smith is to star in a new one-off drama about dementia for BBC1 by Cracker and Broken writer Jimmy McGovern.

Care is a 90-minute drama by the legendary Liverpudlian writer and Gillian Juckes, whose real-life experiences inspired the story.

Ahead of production, McGovern hailed, “a great cast, a wonderful director and a superb co-writer." He added: "I’m really looking forward to making this.”

Smith will star as single mother Jenny, who is left to raise two children on her own after the departure of her husband Dave. Alison Steadman will play her mother, Mary, who helps with childcare until she suffers a devastating stroke and the onset of dementia.

This leaves Jenny and her sister Claire (Sinead Keenan) to balance their day-to-day lives while caring for their deteriorating mother.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC drama said: “It’s always an honour to work with Jimmy McGovern, here joining forces with Gillian Juckes on her first script for a television drama.

“Together they tell a truly remarkable story of one woman’s battle to get the best care for her mother. The cast, led by the wonderful Sheridan Smith, will portray this poignant story with the warmth and gravitas it deserves.”