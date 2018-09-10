Doncaster’s Ros Jones in running to be named world’s best mayor

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones is in the running to be named the world’s number one mayor.

She has been named on a shortlist of the world’s best mayors and will go head to head with officials from places such as Washington DC, Paris, Sydney and Barcelona.

She is the only British entrant in line for the World Mayor prize and has made a shortlist of 27 after successfully being elevated to the final stages of the competition from the long list.

Mayor Jones, who has been in charge of the town since 2013 is one of 27 mayors from 20 countries around the globe in line for the prize.

Her citation said: “The mayor has established herself as a powerful voice, representing the interests, not only of the City (sic) of Doncaster, but the whole of Yorkshire and beyond.”

A spokesman for the World Mayor project said: “The shortlist includes 27 female mayors from 20 countries who have entered local politics not because they wanted or needed to prove that women can succeed in an environment shaped by men but because they believed they had the right ideas, skills and ambitions to help their communities to flourish.

“World Mayor 2018 is dedicated to women in local government. It features the achievements and goals of women mayors from across the world and will honour the best of them.”

She will also go head to head with mayors from Cologne, Oslo, Zurich and Tunis.

People can vote for their favourite mayor at the link HERE