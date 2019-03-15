Have your say

Doncaster’s One Direction star, Louis Tomlinson, is said to be ‘devastated and distraught’ at the death of his sister at the age of 18.

Félicité Tomlinson died in her west London flat on Wednesday after suffering a suspected heart attack.

The death of the Doncaster-born aspiring model, who had over one million followers on Instagram, came just two years after her mum, Johannah Deakin, died of leukaemia in Sheffield.

Her brother Louis, the eldest of seven siblings, is said to be ‘devastated and distraught’, according to The Sun.

The death of Félicité, who was known affectionately as Fizzy, is being treated as ‘unexplained’.

A post mortem examination is to be carried out.

Louis, 27, was working in London when he was informed of the death on Wednesday night.

The X Factor judge, who was due to perform his new single live on Comic Relief tonight, has cancelled his appearance as he attempts to come to terms with the tragedy.

Louis and Félicité’s mum Johannah, separated from Louis’ father, Troy Austin, he was a toddler.

The pop star took the name of his stepfather – his mum’s second husband, Mark Tomlinson.

The couple had four children Lottie, 20, Félicité,18 and twins Daisy and Phoebe, 15.

Johannah had twins Ernest and Doris in February 2014 with Daniel Deakin, who she married that year.