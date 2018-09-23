Doncaster’s House of Fraser store saved from closure

Doncaster’s House of Fraser store has been saved from closure after a new agreement was reached between the retail giant and landlords.

The Doncaster store, which had previously been earmarked to close under the previous owners, is among a list of 20 House of Fraser stores at which new terms have been agreed with landlords.

After announcing the news today, House of Fraser said they were pleased to confirm the new agreement with landlords, stating it was ‘great news’ for both staff and customers in Doncaster.

Fifteen stores which were set to close – including the Doncaster Baxtergate branch- will now remain open.

As a result, House of Fraser anticipate that around 3,500 jobs will be saved, including concessions.

In addition to the ones which have been saved from closure, House of Fraser has also agreed new terms for five other stores.

However, the chain said it has been unable to save stores at three locations after landlords refused to agree to new terms that would potentially have enabled those stores to remain open.

Mike Ashley, the new owner of House of Fraser commented: "It's great news that we've already rescued approximately half (48%) of the stores that were due to close in January under a CVA announced by the previous owners.

"We continue to hope to save at least 80% of stores. We've showed what we can achieve on the British high street when we work together with landlords.

“I would like to thank those landlords who have helped us to rescue approximately 3,500 jobs at the stores we have saved to date.

"However, I am disappointed that in my opinion a small number of greedy landlords still refuse to be reasonable.”

The Doncaster branch became a House of Fraser discount outlet store ten years ago after trading as department store Binns for several decades.