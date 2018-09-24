Doncaster’s House of Fraser saved from closure

Doncaster’s House of Fraser store in Doncaster has been saved from closure.

Sports Direct tycoon, Mike Ashley, who bought House of Fraser in a £90 million deal when the chain went into administration over the summer, said he has spent weeks in talks with landlords and saved 20 stores – including Doncaster’s.

But Edinburgh, Hull and Swindon are to close, with Mr Ashley blaming landlords for putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

He said the landlords had refused to agree to new terms that would have allowed the stores to remain open.

A fourth House of Fraser in Bath is also at risk of closure as the businessman tussles with Bath City Council, the store's landlord, over new rental terms.

Billionaire Mr Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United, described landlords who have refused new terms as ‘greedy’.

"I am disappointed that in my opinion a small number of greedy landlords still refuse to be reasonable," he said.

Mr Ashley has pledged to save around 47 of House of Fraser's 59 outlets since buying the chain.

He recently struck a deal to save House of Fraser's flagship store in Oxford Street.

Mr Ashley added: "We've showed what we can achieve on the British high street when we work together with landlords.

"I would like to thank those landlords who have helped us to rescue approximately 3,500 jobs at the stores we have saved to date.

"I am calling on everybody to pull together, including landlords and local authorities in order to help to save as many House of Fraser stores and jobs as possible on the great British high street."