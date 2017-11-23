Doncaster rugby league player seeks to break world record with 24 hour charity jog

A rugby player is set to try and break a world record in running to raise money for charity in honour of his niece.

Liam Welham, who currently plays centre position for Doncaster Rugby League has applied to break the Guinness World Record for a continuous 24 hour jog.

The keen sportsman, aged 28, will take on the challenge in February to thank The Sick Children’s Trust for supporting his sister, Emily, and her partner, Josh Duffield, when their daughter Amelia was born and needed lifesaving treatment.

Liam’s sister Emily, now 18, was 20 weeks pregnant when doctors diagnosed her baby with congenital heart disease (CHD). Baby Amelia arrived on December 4 last year, and at just three days old she underwent major open heart surgery.

Although her parents were told to prepare for the worst, she survived.

Whilst Amelia was fighting for her life in hospital her parents were given free accommodation at one of The Sick Children’s Trust ten ‘homes from home’.

Liam said: “Emily and Josh stayed in Eckersley House for over three weeks after Amelia was born. Our family were allowed to spend Christmas Day at Eckersley House and visit Amelia in hospital.

“The staff took such good care of my little sister which was a huge comfort to all of us. We were all very worried about how she would cope with Amelia being so ill, but she has been incredible throughout.

“Amelia had to have her second major heart surgery at the beginning of June and once again the doctors were very worried about her chances, but she amazed them.”

For further information about The Sick Children’s Trust, please visit www.sickchildrenstrust.org site.