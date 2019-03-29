Doncaster Rovers: What Grant McCann thinks will determine who fills the final play-off place

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann believes the race for sixth spot in League One will come down to one thing - whichever side can hold their nerve.

Rovers are currently in the driving seat for the final play-off place, holding a two point advantage over Peterborough United with Blackpool and Coventry City a further two points back.

And, with Peterborough not in action this weekend, they have the opportunity to extend their cushion.

McCann has consistently spoken of his disregard of the form of Rovers' play-off rivals but has thoughts on what factor will carry through whichever side ultimately claims the final slot.

"It's going to be the team that holds their nerve, that doesn't get too down when they lose a game or throw the toys out of the pram," he said.

"We have got to make sure we keep perspective about it and realise that we've got a very good chance."

"We've got an exciting run in to come.

"I know all the teams around us have got tough run ins as well."

It appears Rovers and those with realistic ambitions of overhauling McCann’s side in sixth are competing over one remaining play-off berth.

Fifth placed Charlton Athletic are seven points ahead of Rovers but have a game in hand.

Rovers will look to build on Tuesday’s win over Bristol Rovers – which saw them establish their two point cushion – when they host Walsall on Saturday afternoon.

Ninth-placed Coventry City visit Barnsley, who occupy the second automatic promotion place while Blackpool host Plymouth Argyle.