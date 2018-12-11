Doncaster Rovers v Scunthorpe United: Football fans warned there will be NO trains for this weekend’s derby clash

Doncaster Rovers and Scunthorpe United football fans have been warned there will be no trains between the two towns for this weekend’s big derby game.

Another strike on Northern services this weekend means that supporters planning on heading to Saturday’s match at the Keepmoat Stadium will need to make alternative arrangements.

There will be another Northern strike this weekend

The two sides are due to meet in a League One clash with a 12.15pm kick-off – but there will be no services between Scunthorpe and Doncaster before or after the match.

The RMT strike action, planned for 15, 22 and 29 December, will see Northern running approximately 700 services during each Saturday – but with very few Northern services running after 5pm.

Those Northern services that do run, and other operators’ services, are expected to be extremely busy as the build-up to Christmas continues.

Northern has called for RMT to suspend its ‘damaging’ December strike action and return to talks at ACAS.

David Brown, Managing Director at Northern, said: “By the end of December, we will have had 19 consecutive Saturdays of RMT strike action.

“This targeted action disrupts our customers’ lives. But, as we enter a vital period for businesses, it also damages the economic wellbeing of the north of England.

“We have fantastic colleagues who have supported customers by keeping our trains running on each of the RMT strike days. We are aiming to keep as many people moving as possible and ensuring customers can still travel into the biggest towns and cities for the big seasonal events including Christmas markets – but with very few services running after 5pm.

“We expect all of our services, and those of other operators, to be extremely busy and are calling on our customers to plan their travel carefully for the coming weekend, check the new timetables well in advance, and make sure they do not rely on the last trains home.”

For full timetables please check National Rail Enquiries.