Doncaster Rovers team up with Royal British Legion for special edition poppy badge

Doncaster Rovers fans can show their support for their club and remember the fallen – with a special edition poppy pin badge.

The club has teamed up with the Royal British Legion to produce the badge which features the club’s badge alongside the traditional red poppy, marked with the date, 2018.

The official badge has seen Doncaster Rovers team up with the Royal British Legion.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers fan fools internet with mocked up picture of Keepmoat Stadium covered in poppies

A spokesman for the Royal British Legion said: “These are pins to wear with pride.

“Show your support for both The Royal British Legion and Doncaster Rovers with this special edition poppy pin.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire castle lit up with poppies for Remembrance Day

“To help commemorate this year’s Remembrance Period, which also marks the centenary of the end of the First World War, The Royal British Legion have teamed up with Doncaster Rovers to produce this unique poppy pin, which is sure to be a hit with fans.”

The pin, which retails for just £2.99, not only acts as a symbol of remembrance for the brave men and women who have lost their lives or have been injured during conflict, but all profits from their sale go directly to The Royal British Legion and their important work providing care and support to all members of the Armed Forces community.

READ MORE: Remembrance Weekend marked as South Yorkshire football clubs pay tribute to the fallen

The pin badges are available at The Royal British Legion’s online shop, The Poppy Shop at www.poppyshop.org.uk