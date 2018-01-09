Doncaster Rovers' sponsor Virgin Trains to stop stocking Daily Mail

Doncaster Rovers' main club sponsor Virgin Trains has stopped selling the Daily Mail on its trains - after deciding the newspaper was 'not compatible' with the company's brand or beliefs.

Virgin Trains operates the west coast mainline, which includes trains from London to Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Scotland.

The newspaper has been cricitised by staff.

The Daily Mail was one of a limited collection of newspapers and magazines that the train operator sold in its on-board shop and gave away to passengers in first class.

But in an internal memo, it told staff that it would stop stocking the title, saying its employees had raised concerns “about the Mail’s editorial position on issues such as immigration, LGBT rights and unemployment”.

The memo, which was first reported by the trade magazine PR Week, said: “Different viewpoints are often valuable, and it’s certainly true that we choose to take our news from different sources depending on our view of the world.

“Thousands of people choose to read the Daily Mail every day. But they will no longer be reading it courtesy of VT [Virgin Trains].

“There’s been considerable concern raised by colleagues about the Mail’s editorial position on issues such as immigration, LGBT rights, and unemployment. We’ve decided that this paper is not compatible with the VT brand and our beliefs. We won’t be stocking the Daily Mail for sale or as a giveaway.”

Virgin Trains is Doncaster Rovers' main shirt sponsor.