Doncaster Rovers poppy badges to go on sale at club shop tonight

Special edition Doncaster Rovers poppy badges will be on sale at the club shop before and after tonight’s game against Sunderland.

Last week it was announced that the club had linked up with the Royal British Legion to produce the limited edition badges.

The poppy badges are on sale at the club shop.

The pin badge features the club’s crest alongside the traditional red poppy, marked with the date, 2018.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers fan fools internet with mocked up picture of Keepmoat Stadium covered in poppies

They have already been available to buy online but due to demand will now also be on sale at the club shop.

A spokesman for the Royal British Legion said: “These are pins to wear with pride.

“Show your support for both The Royal British Legion and Doncaster Rovers with this special edition poppy pin.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire castle lit up with poppies for Remembrance Day

“To help commemorate this year’s Remembrance Period, which also marks the centenary of the end of the First World War, The Royal British Legion have teamed up with Doncaster Rovers to produce this unique poppy pin, which is sure to be a hit with fans.”

The pin, which retails for just £2.99, not only acts as a symbol of remembrance for the brave men and women who have lost their lives or have been injured during conflict, but all profits from their sale go directly to The Royal British Legion and their important work providing care and support to all members of the Armed Forces community.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers team up with Royal British Legion for special edition poppy badge

The pin badges are also available at The Royal British Legion’s online shop, The Poppy Shop at www.poppyshop.org.uk