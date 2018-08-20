Doncaster Rovers introduce matchday 'quiet room' for autistic fans to escape crowds

Doncaster Rovers have introduced a 'quiet room' to help supporters with autism on matchdays.

The club will make a quiet area available at the Keepmoat Stadium during matches this season to help supporters who might find the noise and atmosphere at games intimidating.

A club statement said: "There is nothing quite like the thrill of matchday.

"For Rovers fans, the roar of the crowd and the bustle of the concourse all add to the football experience.

"But for some visitors, busy areas and large groups of people can feel overwhelming. As a fan, if you need to take any time out, away from the action, the stadium now has a quiet room available to use for anyone who requires it."

Situated in Donny Dog’s Kennel in the Club Doncaster Family Stand, stewards will be able to direct anybody who requires assistance on match day in finding the quiet zone.

Rovers marketing manager Mark Hughesman said: “At Club Doncaster we work hard to ensure all of our visitors have a match day experience that suits all their needs.

"Access to our facilities is vital, and the enjoyment and comfort of people attending sporting fixtures at the Keepmoat Stadium is paramount. We hope that by providing a suitable quiet room, we are extending this care even further."