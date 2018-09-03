Doncaster Rovers fans plan tribute to popular supporter ‘Pie Man’ after death at 27

Fans of Doncaster Rovers are planning a touching tribute to one of the club’s most popular fans this weekend after his shock death at the age of 27.

Jake Power, known to many fans as Pie Man, died last week and fans are planning to pay tribute at this Saturday’s game against Luton Town at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The larger than life character was known for sporting replica shirts referencing his weight and eating habits and was known as a joker among supporters.

Supporters are planning a minute’s applause for Mr Power, who lived in Wheatley, during this weekend’s match.

His sister Becky announced the shock news on Facebook last week writing: “On behalf of our family its with great sadness that we announce the death of my brother Jake 'Pie Man' Power.

“He died peacefully and with dignity surrounded by family and close friends.

“Jake has been in hospital with a lung infection, sepsis and then other complications that are just too much for one person to handle.

“I am proud to say he was a well known and much loved guy and leaves behind a lot of good friends. He was also a loving dad to his daughter Phoebe Rose. We thank everyone so far and in advance for your kind words and support, it means a lot to us and Jake.”

Supporters have alread paid tribute on Facebook and Twitter to Jake who became a well known character during Rovers’ time in non-league football, often sporting a replica shirt with the slogan Pie Man 8 Everything.