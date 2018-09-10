Doncaster Rovers fans in final journey to Keepmoat Stadium ahead of funerals

Two well known and popular Doncaster Rovers fans who died a few days apart are to make a final journey to the club’s Keepmoat Stadium as part of their funerals.

Nidge Roe and Jake “Pie Man” Power were both familiar faces to fans and lifelong supporters of the club and died within several days of each other last month.

The funeral for Nidge took place this morning with the cortege driving around the perimeter of the stadium as fans paid their respects, many wearing Doncaster Rovers shirts.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers’ fans moving tribute after shock death of lifelong supporter

And on Friday, a similar ceremony will take place for Jake with the funeral procession due to drive along Alick Jeffrey Way at around noon.

Nidge died in hospital on August 22 after suffering injuries in an accident at work.

READ MORE: Tributes after shock death of Doncaster Rovers fan Pie Man, 27

And the death of Jake, 27, was announced on August 30 by his sister Becky who said that her brother, known as “Pie Man” had died from a lung infection and sepsis, leaving a young daughter.

READ MORE: Pie tribute as Doncaster Rovers fans remember colourful supporter

Both men have been remembered by supporters with standing ovations and a minute’s applause in recent games at the Keepmoat.