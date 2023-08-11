The horse racing festival this autumn is expecting to see 40,000 racegoers in attendance.

Doncaster Racecourse has confirmed the Doncaster Rovers Belles squad will be the guests of honour at the opening of the Betfred St Leger Festival.

Up to 40,000 racegoers are expected at the festival this autumn, in one of the most prestigious weeks of the British horse racing calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four days of racing begin on Thursday, September 14, with Ladies Day opening the proceedings for the first time in the event’s history.

Doncaster Rovers Belles players Ryley Johnson, Fearne McCormack, Freya Rattenbury, Lindsey Tugby-Andrew and captain Jessica Tugby-Andrew modelled the Ladies Day style guide ahead of the opening.

From left to right: Jessica Tugby-Andrew (Corset Dress), Ryley Johnson (Dopamine Brights), Lindsey Tugby-Andrew (Stripes), Fearne McCormack (Floral) and Freya Rattenbury (Oversized).

Their outfits are from local boutique Harpers Couture, created by Doncaster designer Estelle Pearce, to summarise the five themes: floral fantasy, dopamine brights, show us your stripes, corset dress, and oversized bows.

Pearce said: “The team is iconic in Doncaster, so I’m delighted to play my part in making Ladies Day at the Betfred St Leger Festival such a celebration this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the themes connects to the overarching Made in Doncaster campaign, such as the Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster Rovers Belles’ red and white striped kits inspiring the stripes theme.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “It’s an absolute honour for us to welcome the Doncaster Rovers Belles as our Guests of Honour to kick-off the Betfred St Leger Festival on Ladies Day.

“The team has been such an inspiration for women’s sport and we’re delighted they are joining us for such a unique day.”

The racecourse has also commissioned Pearce and Doncaster-based milliner Clare Barker to create a bespoke captain for Jessica Tugby-Andrew to wear on the day, which will later be auctioned to raise money for the Belles.

Digital designer Estelle Pearce showing her initial hat designs to Doncaster Rovers Belles captain, Jessica Tugby-Andrew

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Rovers Belles President and Founder, Sheila Edmunds, said: “It was a really lovely surprise to be contacted by Doncaster Racecourse inviting the squad to be the guests of honour for the St Leger Ladies Day.

“Sport is an important pillar of the community in Doncaster, and Doncaster Rovers Belles have had a long and celebrated history within that community. I know the players are excited to be heading down to the festival.

“It promises to be an amazing day and a real celebration not only of women’s sport, but all things that make Doncaster great! We’re honoured to be a part of that.”